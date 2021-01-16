Berniece G. Beers
April 4, 1925-January 13, 2021
Berniece G. Beers, age 95 of Albert Lea, MN, formerly of Emmons, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Thorne Crest in Albert Lea.
Memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, January 18, 2021 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street, Emmons, MN 56029, face coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be observed. Pastor Ryan M. Henkel officiating.
Memorial visitation will be 4-6PM Sunday at Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main Street, Lake Mills, IA. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be observed.
Inurnment will take place at Kensett Cemetery, Kensett, IA, at a later date.
Berniece Genevieve Beers was born April 4, 1925 at Kensett, IA, the daughter of Bernhard J. and Olga (Bakken) Nelson. She was baptized at Elk Creek Lutheran Church and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church, Kensett, IA.
Berniece was united in marriage to Raymond Beers on August 15, 1943 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Kensett, IA.
Berniece attended school and graduated from Kensett High School where she enjoyed playing basketball. She had worked various jobs, but primarily worked at Deluxe Products/Fleetguard Industries in Lake Mills, IA for thirty-five years.
She loved her family (and worked hard her whole life to take care of them), her church, and her dear friends. She enjoyed traveling, her biggest adventure was a trip to Norway which included a cruise of the fjords. Mom had a great sense of humor, love her coffee, and loved shopping for shoes! “Well, if you find one pair you like, buy one in every color!” Well, she just plain loved to shop!
Mom loved the Minnesota Twins, loved eating popcorn, and loved having a snow free driveway! She baked cookies by the 100's for her family. She was a great cook. “She was very progressive for her time.”
Berniece is survived by her children, Steven R. Beers of Twin Lakes, MN; Susan R. (John) Brighton of Lake Mills, IA; Kathie J. (Donald) Thorson of Forest City, IA; Karen J. (Ronald) Henderson, Glen N. Beers, and Ann E. (Lynn) DeVries, all of Lake Mills, IA; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 1995, her parents, Bernhard and Olga, one son John Beers, and one granddaughter, Kathrine Thorson.
