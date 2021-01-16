Berniece G. Beers

She loved her family (and worked hard her whole life to take care of them), her church, and her dear friends. She enjoyed traveling, her biggest adventure was a trip to Norway which included a cruise of the fjords. Mom had a great sense of humor, love her coffee, and loved shopping for shoes! “Well, if you find one pair you like, buy one in every color!” Well, she just plain loved to shop!

Mom loved the Minnesota Twins, loved eating popcorn, and loved having a snow free driveway! She baked cookies by the 100's for her family. She was a great cook. “She was very progressive for her time.”

Berniece is survived by her children, Steven R. Beers of Twin Lakes, MN; Susan R. (John) Brighton of Lake Mills, IA; Kathie J. (Donald) Thorson of Forest City, IA; Karen J. (Ronald) Henderson, Glen N. Beers, and Ann E. (Lynn) DeVries, all of Lake Mills, IA; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 1995, her parents, Bernhard and Olga, one son John Beers, and one granddaughter, Kathrine Thorson.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

641-592-0221