Bernice Mae Hartwig
July 21, 1925 - December 18, 2019
OSAGE - Bernice Mae Hartwig, age 94, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and formerly of Osage, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Interment will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church.
Bernice was born July 21, 1925, in St. Ansgar, the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Miller) Dean. She attended school in Osage and graduated from Osage High School. Bernice was united in marriage to Merrill Schiager on October 30, 1944. Bernice then married Robert Hartwig on November 1, 1946, at her parents' home in Osage. She and Bob owned and operated the Osage Meat Market. Bernice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, the Osage American Legion Auxiliary and a quilting club. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, knitting and reading. Bernice always displayed a love of people wherever she went. She was deeply concerned for anyone who needed help or displayed any heartache or loss.
She is survived by her daughter, Barb (Loren) Bechtum of Stoddard, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Sarah (Rick Fuss) Bechtum of Denver, Colorado, Amy (Mike Keranen) Bechtum of Denver, Colorado, Amanda (Nick) Roush of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Levi (Holly) Bechtum and their two children, Paige and Dean all of La Crosse, Wisconsin; and brother, Richard (Mary Lou) Dean of Osage.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; two sons, one in infancy and Thomas Hartwig who passed away in 1969; two grandsons, Matthew and Andrew Bechtum; and sister, Lois Haugen in March 2019.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, (641)732-3706.
