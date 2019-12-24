Bernice Mae Hartwig

July 21, 1925 - December 18, 2019

OSAGE - Bernice Mae Hartwig, age 94, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and formerly of Osage, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Interment will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church.

Bernice was born July 21, 1925, in St. Ansgar, the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Miller) Dean. She attended school in Osage and graduated from Osage High School. Bernice was united in marriage to Merrill Schiager on October 30, 1944. Bernice then married Robert Hartwig on November 1, 1946, at her parents' home in Osage. She and Bob owned and operated the Osage Meat Market. Bernice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, the Osage American Legion Auxiliary and a quilting club. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, knitting and reading. Bernice always displayed a love of people wherever she went. She was deeply concerned for anyone who needed help or displayed any heartache or loss.