Bernice Caspers

Bernice was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Thornton and an active member of the Ruth Circle and had a strong Christian faith. She also enjoyed participating in many church activities. Bernice enjoyed gardening, quilting, traveling, bird watching, shopping, family picnics, and family vacations. She also liked going to morning coffee at the Swaledale Town Hall, spending time with family and friends, dancing at various festivals and venues as well as attending Orville's annual 96th Infantry Army Reunions. She looked forward to spending her winter months in McAllen, Texas, where she and Orville attended and danced at daily and weekly volunteer music festivities. She was a loving, friendly, and caring person and will be deeply missed.