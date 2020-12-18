Bernice Ann Foell

February 17, 1926-December 16, 2020

Bernice Ann Foell, 94, of Grafton formally of Plymouth, died December 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on December 21, 2020, at Champion Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Solveig A.H. Zamzow officiating. Visitation will be take place an hour before the funeral. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Bernice was born February 17, 1926, in Newburg Township, Mitchell County, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Laura (Belz) Borchardt. She was baptized on March 14, 1926, and confirmed on March 17, 1940, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton. Bernice graduated from eighth grade at Falls No. 8 Country School.

On November 3, 1946, she married Lloyd Foell at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Bernice had been employed by Marshall and Swift, Inc. She was a life long member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she participated in quilting days and she was also a Sunday School teacher.