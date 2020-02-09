Bernard R. “Barney” Dougherty

Barney was a member of the Dougherty town council and devoted his time to the betterment of his local, namesake community. He worked as a volunteer fireman and put his husky frame to work in the service to others. An avid fisherman, he traded tales with friends of whoppers from the waters of Minnesota and Canada. He was a fearsome hunter with trophies to prove it. A great outdoorsman, he enjoyed all manner of sports including softball, down-hill skiing and most of all, golf. Being the manly-man he was, he was not above planting a few bright flowers in his front yard or designing a holiday light display that brightened the countryside.

Golf was his passion. For a lefty, his aim and accuracy were astounding. His five hole-in-one trophies were something he never tired of showing off along with great details of how each was achieved. He conquered many local courses and for several winters took his game to Florida. His most fond memories were the two visits he made to Ireland and the courses he played there.

Barney was a very private and humble man whose faith was the fiber of his being. It kept him strong and powered him through life's challenges. Although he was a man of few words, he loved his family deeply and knew they loved him.