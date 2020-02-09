Bernard R. “Barney” Dougherty
Dec. 18, 1941-Feb. 6, 2020
Dougherty - Bernard Robert “Barney” Dougherty, beloved brother and uncle, passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on February 6, 2020 in Mason City, IA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 105 North Main Street, Greene, IA 50636 with Monsignor Walter Brunkan and Deacon Matt Miller, celebrant. Burial will take place in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Dougherty, with a gathering to follow at the ST PATS school, 420 East Patrick Street, Dougherty, IA 50433.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
If friends desire, memorials may be directed to ST PATS, 420 East Patrick Street, Dougherty, IA 50433 in Barney's honor.
A life-long resident of Dougherty, Barney was born December 18, 1941, the third child of Robert and Helen (Dolan) Dougherty.
In 1952, Barney contracted the polio virus but it didn't stop him from living a full, productive and active life. He graduated from St. Patrick's High School (Go Irish!) in Dougherty. Barney loved the land and farming was to be his life's career. He got his start at the local elevator before acquiring a spread of his own.
Barney was a member of the Dougherty town council and devoted his time to the betterment of his local, namesake community. He worked as a volunteer fireman and put his husky frame to work in the service to others. An avid fisherman, he traded tales with friends of whoppers from the waters of Minnesota and Canada. He was a fearsome hunter with trophies to prove it. A great outdoorsman, he enjoyed all manner of sports including softball, down-hill skiing and most of all, golf. Being the manly-man he was, he was not above planting a few bright flowers in his front yard or designing a holiday light display that brightened the countryside.
Golf was his passion. For a lefty, his aim and accuracy were astounding. His five hole-in-one trophies were something he never tired of showing off along with great details of how each was achieved. He conquered many local courses and for several winters took his game to Florida. His most fond memories were the two visits he made to Ireland and the courses he played there.
Barney was a very private and humble man whose faith was the fiber of his being. It kept him strong and powered him through life's challenges. Although he was a man of few words, he loved his family deeply and knew they loved him.
Surviving are his sisters, Elizabeth “Liz” Dougherty, San Diego, CA and Mollie Dougherty Chritton, the Villlages, FL; nephew Tim Dougherty-Sanders, Patrick Cavanaugh, and Angus Porter; special friend, Rick Demaray; as well as many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen; sibling Sister Mary Robertelle (Mary Patricia) and brothers Daniel “Danny” and Robert “Bobby” and Eleanore.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
