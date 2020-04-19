August 16, 1944-April 16, 2020
GARNER – Bernard “Bernie” V. Nedved, 75, of Garner passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating The service will be live streamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Private family inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.
A drive by memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:30 P.M., Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School east parking lot and will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bernie Nedved Memorial Fund. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bernard Vincent Nedved, the son of Vincent and Agnes (Hrubes) Nedved, was born August 16, 1944 in Garner. He grew up on the family farm south of Hayfield and attended Garfield Township No. 5 country school. Bernie graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1962 and farmed near Hayfield. On June 26, 1971 he married Suzan Kay Bell at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Des Moines. They lived on a farm north of Hayfield until 1977 when they moved to their home on Sesame Street in Garner. Besides farming, Bernie also was employed as a school custodian at the high school and enjoyed working construction for many years with Gerald Pedersen. He enjoyed his family, his grandchildren, gardening, drives around Clear Lake with Sue, and visiting with friends at Casey's General Store. Bernie also was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Catholic Workman FCSLA Branch w51 and was a past member of the Garner Lions Club.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Sue, of Garner; five children, Nicole (Christopher) Depner of Park Ridge, IL, Michael Nedved of Huntington Beach, CA, Kelly (Jason) Hemmer of Urbandale, Brian Nedved (Lynde Weatherford) of Coralville and Katy (Nathan) Campbell of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Maggie and Ryan Depner, Ben and Charlie Hemmer, Braxton Nedved and Carter and Kylie Campbell; five siblings, Marian Smith of Waukee, Elaine Weiland of Britt, Marlene (Larry) Christianson of West Memphis, AR, Kathy (Tim) Westemeyer of Wintrhop, IA and Gerald (Pat) Nedved of Garner; a sister-in-law, Linda (Tom) Revell of West Des Moines; and many, many nieces and nephews and many cousins. Also, a very dear friend, Gerald Pedersen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, William and Donna Bell; brothers-in-law, Dean Weiland and Richard Smith; and niece, Melanie Mitchell. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME (641) 923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.