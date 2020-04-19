Bernard ‘Bernie' V. Nedved

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating The service will be live streamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Private family inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Bernard Vincent Nedved, the son of Vincent and Agnes (Hrubes) Nedved, was born August 16, 1944 in Garner. He grew up on the family farm south of Hayfield and attended Garfield Township No. 5 country school. Bernie graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1962 and farmed near Hayfield. On June 26, 1971 he married Suzan Kay Bell at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Des Moines. They lived on a farm north of Hayfield until 1977 when they moved to their home on Sesame Street in Garner. Besides farming, Bernie also was employed as a school custodian at the high school and enjoyed working construction for many years with Gerald Pedersen. He enjoyed his family, his grandchildren, gardening, drives around Clear Lake with Sue, and visiting with friends at Casey's General Store. Bernie also was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.