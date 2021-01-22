Bernard 'Barney' Offerman, 90, passed away Jan 15, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Jolliet IL to Aloysius Offerman and Mary McGowan. Barney was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary Fran Shea and Donald Offerman, and son Patrick Valder. He is survived by his wife Janice Fox Valder-Offerman and their children Stephen (Odette) Valder and Brenda (Tom Sills) Clifton of Charlotte, and Netha (Kevin) Kreamer of Mt Pleasant, SC, and his nieces Luanne Shea and Donna (Ted) Wilson of Illinois. Barney is also survived by ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, and two great-nieces. Barney was a champion for social justice and honored the "Spirit" in everyone. More about his life, memorial contributions, and details can be found at alexanderfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barney's honor to the YWCA of the Central Carolinas and the West Side Community Land Trust.