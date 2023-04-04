Bernadine Betty Howe

December 31, 1925-April 1, 2023

ROCKFORD-Bernadine Betty (Brown) Howe, 97, of Rockford passed away on April 1, 2023, at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 with a one-hour prior visitation.

Visitation will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Bernadine Betty (Brown) Howe, daughter of Hugo and Hazel Clark Brown was born on December 31, 1925, in Floyd County. She attended country school where her sister Norma was her teacher. Bernadine graduated from Floyd School in 1942 and then attended the American Institute of Business College in Des Moines. Following college, Bernadine worked at Salisbury in Charles City. Bernadine married Walter Howe on September 22, 1945. After they were married, Walt and Bernadine began farming south of Charles City. In 1953 they moved North of Rockford where they continued dairy framing until retirement.

Bernadine was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Rockford, the Ruth Circle & Guild, Rockford Women's Club and served as a volunteer at Rockford Fossil Park. Bernadine's greatest treasure was spending tie with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Bernadine is survived by her children, Denny Howe, Mason City, Jim (Rhonda) Howe, Rockford, Janelle (Dana) Larson, Rudd, Diane Howe, Rockford, Kathy (Bryan) Hobbs, Rudd. Fifteen grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Juliane Farrell, son-in-law Kenny Farrell, daughter-in-law Jenetta Howe, daughter-in-law Diane Howe, two sisters Norma Birkholtz and Shirley Temple, two brothers Veryl and Eldon Brown and one grandson Ronnie Howe.

We would like to thank the staff at the IOOF Home for all their care and compassion for Bernadine during her stay there and the kindness extended to our family..

Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com