Bernadette “Babe” M. Van Zile

August 26, 1922-December 18, 2021

MASON CITY-Bernadette “Babe” M. Van Zile, 99, of Mason City, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Babe's Mass can be livestreamed at www.epiphanyparish.org. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a Rosary. Babe's family recommends that masks be worn at visitation and the funeral.

Babe was born August 26, 1922, the daughter of Frank and Kathryn (Bawek) Goetzinger in Templeton, IA. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Templeton with the Class of 1939. Babe married Ray Van Zile on June 30, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton. She and Ray moved several times throughout their lives, making many lifelong friends over the years. She worked for Kemble's Flowers in Mason City, Younkers in Sioux City, and a flower shop in Madison, NE. She also volunteered many years at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. After retirement Babe and Ray spent many winters at Paradise Park in Sun City West, AZ where they made many more friends. Their last home was their dream home, a little condo on a lake on Briarstone Drive in Mason City.

Babe was a member of Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City where she was involved with St. Gregory Circle and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was also a member of the VFW Post 733 and American Legion Auxiliaries. She was a wonderful quilter, making several quilts for her children and grandchildren over the years. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, tending to her flowers and watching birds, especially cardinals. She also enjoyed playing cards and was the last surviving member of the RIBB Club which consisted of her husband Ray, dear friends Imogene and Boots Larson and Babe. She was a wonderful cook and hosted many family holiday gatherings. More than anything, she cherished her relationship with God, family and friends.

Babe is survived by five children, Robert Van Zile, Charles Van Zile, Richard Van Zile, Carol Boyle, and Connie (James) Schwartz; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Christina, Brian, Ben, Andress (Tyler) Wainwright, Scott Boyle, Angela (Matthew) Shannon, Kellie (Jake) Hubert, Ashley (Matthew) Umoren, William and Megan Prittie; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Elaine Van Zile and Donna Van Zile.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; son, Kenneth Van Zile; great-granddaughter, Evylynn Van Zile; brother, Norbert (Judy) Goetzinger; sister, Bernice (Mel) Hausman; daughters-in-law, Lyndee Dahloff and Cheryl Van Zile; son-in-law, Terry Boyle; and many other siblings-in-law.

Babe's family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living and Good Shepherd Health Center. A special thank you also to Epiphany Parish and all their wonderful staff.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com