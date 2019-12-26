January 10, 1937-December 21, 2019

MASON CITY – Bennie Leroy Harms, 82, of Mason City, passed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 after many years of suffering from COPD and sugar diabetes. He enjoyed breathing the fresh air and seeing God's beautiful creations up close.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 329 East State Street, Mason City, with the Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening, December 27, 2019, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.

Bennie Leroy Harms was born January 10, 1937 in rural Garner, Iowa, the son of Taus and Cecilia (Heginger) Harms. He received his education in various districts in the Belmond, Thornton, and Chapin area. He completed his high school education while in the United States Air Force and then attended Cerritos College in Norwalk, CA.

