January 10, 1937-December 21, 2019
MASON CITY – Bennie Leroy Harms, 82, of Mason City, passed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 after many years of suffering from COPD and sugar diabetes. He enjoyed breathing the fresh air and seeing God's beautiful creations up close.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 329 East State Street, Mason City, with the Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening, December 27, 2019, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Bennie Leroy Harms was born January 10, 1937 in rural Garner, Iowa, the son of Taus and Cecilia (Heginger) Harms. He received his education in various districts in the Belmond, Thornton, and Chapin area. He completed his high school education while in the United States Air Force and then attended Cerritos College in Norwalk, CA.
In 1956 Bennie enlisted in the Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1960 after serving four years at several bases in the United States of which 18 months were spent in Tripoli North Africa. He was an instructor in crypto intelligence and was discharged at the rank of Airman First Class from San Antonio, TX.
On August 20, 1956 Bennie married Jean Jeanette Johansen of Mason City in Clear Lake, IA. They settled in California for 33 1/2 years before returning to Mason City in 1995. To this marriage two daughters were born, Jeanette Kay and Kim Laree.
Bennie worked for Rockwell International Space Division, which is now known as Boeing, in Downey, CA for 33 years. He found his work a challenge and was deeply involved in the space program, working for the Apollo, Mercury, and Shuttle Spaceships. He worked closely with NASA, Houston, and Cape Kennedy. The times he went to Cape Kennedy were very rewarding to him and his family, knowing he helped put those magnificent spaceships into orbit and on the moon.
Bennie retired in January of 1994 and began a much deserved retirement. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing cards, and fixing and repairing vacuums as well as his properties. Helping out his children and grandchildren were important to him as well.
Bennie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Harms, Mason City; daughters, Jeanette “Kay” Harms, Mason City, and Kim Laree (Les) Ballard, Hampton; three grandchildren, Jamie N. (Dave) Schulte, Rockwell, Sarah R. Ballard, Hampton, and Joshua (Halie) Ballard, Hampton; eight great grandchildren, Alexia, Elijah, Hunter, Haylie, Mykenzi, Emmylee, Owen, and Roman; sister, Darlene Ewers; brothers, Larry (Maxine) Harms, Ronnie (Nancy) Harms, Jerry (Marlene) Harms, Harry (Barbara) Harms, and Gary Harms; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Arlene Weimann; and brothers, Donnie and Taus, Jr.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
