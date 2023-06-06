Benjamin Michael Schmitt

February 13, 1984-June 1, 2023

Benjamin Michael Schmitt, age 39, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023. Ben was born February 13, 1984, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Julie Hewitt Schmitt and Michael Schmitt.

The family will greet friends, Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at The Dock, 500 Main Avenue, Clear Lake, Iowa and to honor Ben it is suggested to come in casual attire. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed in care of Amy Schmitt.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, June 9, 2023, at The Dock, 500 Main Avenue, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Pastor Jason Miller of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.

On a New Years Eve, Ben's life would be forever changed when he met his forever love, Amy Reynolds, and on one of their favorite holidays, the 4th of July, under the fireworks they became engaged and on June 30, 2007, they were United forever in marriage at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, Iowa. Ben and Amy continued to live and make their home in Clear Lake and not knowing their hearts could grow even larger until they were blessed with their two children Ella and Noah making him a very proud father which became his second favorite (f) word.

Ben graduated from Clear Lake, Iowa, the class of 2002 and furthered his education at Kaplan University. In 2018 Ben became a licensed Realtor.

Ben had a love of music and had been blessed with a beautiful voice and learned the craft of singing from his Papa Ray and used it as a ministry by serving on worship teams for multiple churches.

Ben had the honor of participating in the 2000 State Championship football team and the relationships he made turned into lifelong friendships. He continued his love for sports learning to hunt, ski, and fish and he was fearless in all his pursuits whether it was plowing down a mountain at 50 mph or showing up when you needed help adventure and excitement always found him. While he loved his hobbies, he also relished his quiet times at their country home, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the UFC, spending time with extended families in Ft. Myers Beach hunting for shells and ending the day enjoying the sunsets.

Wherever Ben went he brought his smile and he knew people by their hearts and never judged. He related to everyone with his kindness and his spirit of connection something we should all strive to be better at. Ben was one of those guys that had a gift for making everyone else feel good even though he wasn't able to do that for himself.

Ben is survived by his wife Amy, daughter Ella (11), son Noah (8); parents Julie and Scott Stauffacher and Michael Schmitt; mother and father-in-law Gary and Barb Reynolds; brother Andy (Emily) Schmitt; sisters Amy and Emily Stauffacher; brother-in-law Andy (Chrissy) Reynolds. Nieces and nephews Wynn and Celia Schmitt, Marcus Ludwig, Addison, Caden, and Brycen Reynolds. Grandpa David Schmitt. Grandmother-in-laws Shirley Reynolds and Donna Cahalan. Uncle Mark (Daina) Hewitt; Aunt Carrie (Paul) Nichols; Stacy (Patt) McDowell; and many cousins and friends.

Ben is preceded in death by his infant son Jonathan, Grandparents Ray and Amy Hewitt; Grandma Lorraine Schmitt, sister Mara Ludwig; Aunts Victoria VonStein & Lori Gifford; and Uncle Matthew Schmitt.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapel.com