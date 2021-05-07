Benjamin Joseph Broghammer, M.D.

After a few years in South Bend, Ben and Marilyn (then with five children) moved to Mason City, IA. Ben joined Radiologists of North Iowa, where he practiced for nearly 30 years. He was a dedicated physician who demanded excellence from himself and his colleagues and staff - some of whom bestowed upon him the slightly ironic nickname of “Gentle Ben.” Among other things, he spearheaded purchases of the first CTs and MRIs used in northern Iowa.

Ben, Marilyn, and their family (eight children in all) spent their summers on Clear Lake. Ben enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing, sailing, snow skiing, and golfing. Following his retirement in 1994, Ben and Marilyn made their permanent home on Clear Lake and they were able to take several overseas trips together.