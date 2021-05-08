Benjamin Joseph Broghammer, M.D.

January 20, 1933-May 5, 2021

MASON CITY-MASON CITY: Benjamin Joseph Broghammer, M.D., 88, of Clear Lake, IA passed away on May 5, 2021. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave S, Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the St. Patrick's Catholic Church YouTube channel. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. with a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Mercy University c/o Marilyn Broghammer Scholarship Fund or to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Ben was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on January 20, 1933 to Dr. Benjamin G. and Lucille (Murphy) Broghammer. Ben's father died in 1947 and his mother raised Ben and his five younger siblings. Ben graduated from Campion High School in Prairie du Chien, WI in 1951. He then attended St. Louis University and graduated from St. Louis University Medical School in 1958. While at SLU, he met and courted Marilyn Muscat, a nursing student from Mobile, AL. They were married on November 29, 1958.