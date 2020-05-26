× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 14, 1981 - May 22, 2020

Clear Lake- Benjamin James Frederick, 38, of Clear Lake, IA passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, May 28th from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm on the activity lawn at Central Gardens, 800 2nd Ave N, Clear Lake, IA. In compliance with Central Gardens policy, please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged. We know many of our family and friends are at high risk for Covid-19. Please do not feel you need to attend. Maybe just take a moment to think of a happy time you shared with Ben.

Ben was born on August 14, 1981 to Jim Frederick and Mary (Malek) Lee. He graduated from Clear Lake High School and NIACC. During high school Ben worked for his uncle Joe Nielsen at Nielsen Electric. This was the start of Ben's career as a journeyman electrician, most recently with Linahon Electric. Ben enjoyed biking, gardening, fishing, kayaking, being outdoors and helping anyone in need. He was an amazing handyman who could fix just about anything.