July 15, 1927-August 3, 2019
MASON CITY --- Belva Vician, 92, passed away August 3, 2019 in Lincoln Nebraska.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania, Mason City, with Reverend Kevin Jones officiating. Belva will be laid to rest next to her husband, William, in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Belva Irene was born on July 15, 1927 to John and Marian Wible in Spring Valley, MN. Her youth was spent in Draper, WI where she graduated high school and later continued her education at the University of Wisconsin. Belva worked as a Placement Specialist and Counselor for 30 years at the North Iowa Vocational Center, guiding hundreds of individuals to a full life who otherwise would not have been given the opportunity. On October 13, 1951 Belva married her true love, William Vician, in Mason City where they remained for the next 60 years and raised their four children, Dennis, Bonnie, Jacqueline and Wanda. In 2012 they moved to Lincoln Nebraska.
Belva was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She also held offices in the Women of the Moose #870, the VFW Auxiliary 733, Military Order of the Cooties #11, the Eagles Auxiliary, Eastern Star and Business & Professional Women. Belva was a dedicated member of the Parents Organization for Opportunity Village in Clear Lake where Bill and her provided numerous services and care to Village residents over the years. In 1985 Belva was awarded the Iowa Volunteer of the Year by the ARC. In 2004 Belva was awarded the International Co-Worker of the Year for her years of dedication and service to the disabled and disadvantaged.
Belva is survived by her daughters, Bonnie, Jacqueline (Terry) Soli, and Wanda Tritch and her daughter-in-law, Patricia: grandchildren David (April) Vician, Katie Tritch Lyons, Justin (Keri) Tritch and Lindsay Soli Foster and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William and son Dennis, her parents and siblings Wanda and Allison.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.