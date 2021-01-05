Becky Sue Bull

Becky and Jim enjoyed raising their family in Mason City and built their dream home in 2001. Family always came first and foremost for Becky; it defined her.

In later years Becky returned to Buena Vista University and earned an additional Bachelor's degree in Accounting. Becky's passion for finance and her love of numbers led her to the baking world and throughout the years she worked at First Citizens National Bank, Boatmen's Bank, and Iowa Heartland Credit Union. She also worked in finance for MercyOne North Iowa, and North Iowa Community Action.

For many years Becky has been a member of Grace Church and Life360 Conway. Becky also played in two separate bell choirs alongside her friends, playing at numerous Nursing Homes, churches and events. Although quiet and soft spoken, Becky was quick with a smile and regardless of her endeavor always led with her heart.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Jim; sons, Branson of Mason City and Mitchell of Newton; mother, Ella Josten; father and mother in law, Willis and Patricia Bull; siblings, James (Carol) Josten, Des Moines, Dean (Mim) Josten, Ventura, and Karen (Doug) Factor, Mason City; brothers in law, Russell (Lynnanne) Bull, Plymouth, and David (Ann) Bull, Springfield, MO; as well as extended relatives and many friends.