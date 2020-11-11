Becky S. Johnston

Family was everything to Becky. She loved to watch her family grow over the years to include grandchildren and great grandchildren. Everyone enjoyed get togethers and family dinners where Becky would serve her famous lasagna

Becky also enjoyed shopping and was always ready for the next outing, she could oftentimes be found in her garden or enjoying a cup of coffee. She and Buz liked visiting the casino and playing the lottery, the only exception being when her family surprised her with a $10,000 game winning “ticket” at Christmas one year. Unfortunately the ticket was fake, but the laughter and memories made will last a lifetime.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Shawn (Brian, Sr.) Bohl, Mason City, Michael Johnston, Mason City, and Keri Jacobs, Osage; grandchildren, BJ (Megan) Bohl, Cody (Desi) Bohl, Dalton (Emily) Bohl, Aunna Bohl, Lexi Bramley, Reagan Johnston, Evan Johnston, Rebeka Lawler, Xander Lantz, and Akiva Lantz; great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Wynston, Tiana, Genesis, Jaiden, and Austin Bohl; brother, Scott (Antonia) Pearce; and sisters in law, Lori Odom and Deb (Ray) Quayle as well as extended family and friends.

Becky is preceded in death by her husband, Keith “Buz” Johnston; parents, Al and Marie Pearce; father and mother in law, Kenneth and Bonnie Johnston; brother, Craig Pearce; and sister in law, Joyce Stevens.

Becky's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center for the love and care provided to Becky.