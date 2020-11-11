Becky S. Johnston
May 8, 1952-November 8, 2020
Becky S. Johnston, 68, of Mason City, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel and will resume one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Becky's name in care of her family.
The daughter of Al and Marie (Larson) Pearce, Becky was born in Sioux City, IA. At a young age her family moved and settled in Mason City where she attended Mason City schools.
On March 20, 1977 Becky was united in marriage to Keith “Buz” Johnston at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Together they made their home in Mason City and raised their three children, Shawn, Michael, and Keri.
For nearly 35 years Becky provided in home daycare to countless children and families, retiring only two years ago. She had a tender heart and never turned a child away, regardless of challenges faced. Many families will remember her holiday parties with the little ones and the countless Christmas cards and gifts crafted throughout the years. One of Becky's greatest joys was adding her grandchildren to the daycare group and making memories together.
Family was everything to Becky. She loved to watch her family grow over the years to include grandchildren and great grandchildren. Everyone enjoyed get togethers and family dinners where Becky would serve her famous lasagna
Becky also enjoyed shopping and was always ready for the next outing, she could oftentimes be found in her garden or enjoying a cup of coffee. She and Buz liked visiting the casino and playing the lottery, the only exception being when her family surprised her with a $10,000 game winning “ticket” at Christmas one year. Unfortunately the ticket was fake, but the laughter and memories made will last a lifetime.
Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Shawn (Brian, Sr.) Bohl, Mason City, Michael Johnston, Mason City, and Keri Jacobs, Osage; grandchildren, BJ (Megan) Bohl, Cody (Desi) Bohl, Dalton (Emily) Bohl, Aunna Bohl, Lexi Bramley, Reagan Johnston, Evan Johnston, Rebeka Lawler, Xander Lantz, and Akiva Lantz; great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Wynston, Tiana, Genesis, Jaiden, and Austin Bohl; brother, Scott (Antonia) Pearce; and sisters in law, Lori Odom and Deb (Ray) Quayle as well as extended family and friends.
Becky is preceded in death by her husband, Keith “Buz” Johnston; parents, Al and Marie Pearce; father and mother in law, Kenneth and Bonnie Johnston; brother, Craig Pearce; and sister in law, Joyce Stevens.
Becky's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center for the love and care provided to Becky.
