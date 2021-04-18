Becky Jo (Nodtvedt) Trappe
November 2, 1956-February 27, 2021
MASON CITY-Becky Jo (Nodtvedt) Trappe passed away peacefully from ALS on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in her winter home in Donna, TX. Becky was born on November 2, 1956 to Harold and Ardyce Nodtvedt. Becky grew up in Kensett, Iowa until moving to Manly where she graduated from North Central High School in 1975. Becky was always very athletic and she enjoyed track and cheerleading throughout her high school years. Becky attended and graduated from NIACC. Becky was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, Iowa. Becky married Tom Trappe on July 2, 2005.
Becky loved her family get togethers, spending quality time together, hosting parties (Halloween was her favorite), going for walks, rides, going out for dinner, bonfires, family reunions, all the parties at the cabin, she loved to dance, and her beloved passion was cleaning. Most of all, Becky's pride and joy was her son Gabe Venz. She loved going to Nevada, Iowa to spend time helping Gabe make his house a home. She loved to travel and go for Harley rides with Tom and also with many friends. They wintered in Donna, TX for the past 16 years and met many extended friends and family. Becky had a gentle, kind and loving soul. She never met a stranger. Becky always loved coming home and so looked forward to being with her family again.
Left to cherish Becky's memory are her husband, Tom Trappe; his children, Erin (Dan) Runde and their children Trenton, Addyson and Brooke; Adam Trappe, (special friend Lindsay Cooper) and his children Kylie and Tucker; and Becky's son Gabriel Venz. Also surviving Becky are her Brothers, John Nodtvedt (special friend Janine Rayburn); Alex (Kristina) Nodtvedt, their children Andrew and Allexandra (fiancé Basil Minto); Sisters, Ellene (John) Redeker, her children, Cody Holtz (special friend Megan Morgan) and their daughter Molly and Ashley Urbatch; Ronda Bird and her children, Chelsie (Cole) Shook and their children Colton and Carlie; and Mandie Bird.
Becky was preceded in death by her Mother and Father Ardyce and Harold Nodtvedt; maternal Grandparents, Amy Marie and Arthur Walk; paternal Grandparents, Helen and Clarence Nodtvedt; Mother and Father-in-Law Mary and Elmer Trappe.
We would like to thank close lifelong friends Jean and Ric Vermedal, Phil VonStein, and Cindy and Dave Bowers for being there in times of need.
There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Becky on April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, Iowa with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating.
