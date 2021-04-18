MASON CITY-Becky Jo (Nodtvedt) Trappe passed away peacefully from ALS on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in her winter home in Donna, TX. Becky was born on November 2, 1956 to Harold and Ardyce Nodtvedt. Becky grew up in Kensett, Iowa until moving to Manly where she graduated from North Central High School in 1975. Becky was always very athletic and she enjoyed track and cheerleading throughout her high school years. Becky attended and graduated from NIACC. Becky was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, Iowa. Becky married Tom Trappe on July 2, 2005.

Becky loved her family get togethers, spending quality time together, hosting parties (Halloween was her favorite), going for walks, rides, going out for dinner, bonfires, family reunions, all the parties at the cabin, she loved to dance, and her beloved passion was cleaning. Most of all, Becky's pride and joy was her son Gabe Venz. She loved going to Nevada, Iowa to spend time helping Gabe make his house a home. She loved to travel and go for Harley rides with Tom and also with many friends. They wintered in Donna, TX for the past 16 years and met many extended friends and family. Becky had a gentle, kind and loving soul. She never met a stranger. Becky always loved coming home and so looked forward to being with her family again.