Beckett Allen Petersen

Beckett was born April 15, 2008, the son of Blake Petersen and Amanda Truex in Des Moines, IA. He grew up and attended school in Clear Lake, where he was currently in 7th grade. He had a love of music, including a wide variety of genres and artists, past and present. He enjoyed swimming, being on the water, wrestling and rough-housing.

Beckett had the absolute fullest life, and found joy in every experience. He had a love for adventure and went skiing, sailing, four-wheeling, and loved to go fast. Beckett took great pride in being a Clear Lake Lion, and could often be found at basketball practices or games cheering them on. The school fight song would always bring a smile to his face. And that SMILE...big and bright, often mischievous, filled every room he was in. Beckett brought joy to every person that he met and could win hearts over by giving his famous “kisses”. While we are heartbroken that he is gone, we are happy he is free of the tubes, meds, and pain that had made up his life. He is dancing in Heaven and using the voice we had not yet heard in Heaven now.