MASON CITY-Beatrice B. Pennington, 86, of Mason City, died September 23, 2022, while under Hospice care. A celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 Fourth St. S.E., with Rev. Kent Mechler officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Following the celebration of life a private family inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 302 2nd St NE or The Choral Music Guild Mason City High School. Make checks payable to “The Choral Music Guild” and mail to: The Choral Music Guild Mason City High School, 1700 Fourth Street S.E., Mason City, IA 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.