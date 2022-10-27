 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barry D Winters

  • 0
Barry D Winters

January 21, 1956-October 21, 2022

On October 21, 2022 Barry D Winters passed away peacefully in his home after his battle with cancer.

Barry will be remembered by his creation of Metal Arts which, you may have at your home today and Good Deeds in helping Marble Rock, Iowa prosper. He helped build a Frisbee golf course, gazebo, and a Covered Bridge. Barry took pride in his town and would want his vision to carry on for years.

In Honor of Barry’s Legacy, the Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Whitetails Bar & Grill -101 North Main Marble Rock, Iowa from 11-3pm.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News