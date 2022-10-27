January 21, 1956-October 21, 2022
On October 21, 2022 Barry D Winters passed away peacefully in his home after his battle with cancer.
Barry will be remembered by his creation of Metal Arts which, you may have at your home today and Good Deeds in helping Marble Rock, Iowa prosper. He helped build a Frisbee golf course, gazebo, and a Covered Bridge. Barry took pride in his town and would want his vision to carry on for years.
In Honor of Barry’s Legacy, the Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Whitetails Bar & Grill -101 North Main Marble Rock, Iowa from 11-3pm.