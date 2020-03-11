Barry C. Trump
November 23, 1947 - February 13, 2020
MASON CITY - Barry C Trump, 72, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. with a Vigil Service 6:30 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in Owens Grove Cemetery, Mason City. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made out to Community Kitchen of Iowa Inc., 606 N Monroe Ave, Mason City. Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams or the American Cancer Center Hope Lodge, 411 2nd St NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Barry Clyde Trump, 72, was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania on November 23, 1947, to parents Clyde and Kathleen (Resh) Trump. Barry graduated from Southwestern High School in 1965. He went to Hofstra University in New York, graduating in 1969. He was also a member of the Hofstra University Football team and the Epsilon Sigma fraternity. Barry was inducted into the Army through the ROTC. He then went to school in Georgia for Military Police training. Following his training he was sent to Fort Sheridan in Chicago, once known as the 5th Army Headquarters. After moving to Chicago, he met Ann. The two were married on November 26 1971, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in O'Neill, Nebraska. Two weeks after their marriage Barry was honorably discharged from the military. Barry and Ann moved to Northern Virginia where he attended Howard University earning his Master's Degree in Arts and Teaching with an emphasis in Special Education. He later earned a Specialist Degree from Mankato State University. Barry and his family lived in Creston, IA for two years and moved to Mason City where he worked for AEA267 for 31 years.
Barry had many joys in life and his passion was exercise. From running marathons, to riding his bike everywhere (especially RAGBRAI), swimming with the Mason City Masters Swim Club (which he was one of the founders), and cross country skiing, Barry never stopped moving. He worked daily at the Mason City Community Kitchen and spent most mornings at Jitters with his friends. He loved to garden and finally mastered the art of growing sweet corn. He was very active with Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church. Barry was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. He enjoyed football club as well. Barry loved his family and was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments.
Barry is survived by his wife: Ann; children: Madeleine (Joel) Weeks, Catie (Dennes) Sims, Dr. Matthew (Tessie) Trump; grandchildren: Jack, Cole, and Gray Trump, Lily Weeks; siblings: Patricia Trump, Phyllis (Jim) Herrington, Donnaleen (Jeff Starkey) Trump-Starkey; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Kathleen Trump; aunts and uncles; father and mother in-law: Doctor Edward and MargaretJean Gleeson.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
