Barbara R. Taylor Johnson
Barbara R. Taylor Johnson

Barbara R. (Taylor) Johnson

(1933 - 2020)

Barbara Ruth (Taylor) Johnson was born on January 16, 1933, in Forest City, Iowa to Carroll and Helga (Bartleson) Taylor. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1950. On September 7, 1951, Duane (Dick) Johnson and Barbara Taylor were united in marriage. They made their home in Thompson, Iowa.

Barb was a wonderful homemaker. When her daughters were older, she worked outside the home as a clerk at Thompson Food Center as well as managed the store in later years. When the store was sold, Barb used her skills as a baker and was employed by Waldorf College. She retired in 1994. Barb was active in her church and community. She loved reading and served on the Thompson Public Library Board. She also enjoyed her flower gardens, baking, quilting and especially, spending time with her family. She resided at Hidden Creek Assisted Living in Albert Lea, MN the last two years of her life.

Barb passed away at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN at the age of 87 on August 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Irvin) Nehring, Ellen (Michael) Holstad, and Holly Johnson (Damon Followill). Her grandchildren are Mark (Karen) Nehring, Timothy (Elizabeth) Nehring, Cassondra (Logan) Willmert, Mikaella Holstad, Ardianna Johnson, Cheye Johnson and Anthony Johnson. Her great-grandchildren include Faith, Elizabeth and Brian Nehring, Sienna and Gabriella Nehring, MacKenzie, Caleb and Leah Willmert. She is survived by her brothers Charles (Eileen) Taylor and Dennis Taylor. Other survivors include her brother-in-law Dennis (Amelia) Olson, sisters-in-law Ann Olson and Sandra Taylor as well as special family friend, Jim Moon along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of almost 60 years, daughter Carolyn, brother Kenneth Taylor, sister-in-law Julie Taylor, parents-in-law Walter and Olga Olson, and niece Denise Olson.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held. Memorials in Barb's honor may be donated to the Thompson Public Library, Minnesota State Services for the Blind or Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 East Main Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

