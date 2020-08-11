Barbara R. (Taylor) Johnson

Barbara Ruth (Taylor) Johnson was born on January 16, 1933, in Forest City, Iowa to Carroll and Helga (Bartleson) Taylor. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1950. On September 7, 1951, Duane (Dick) Johnson and Barbara Taylor were united in marriage. They made their home in Thompson, Iowa.

Barb was a wonderful homemaker. When her daughters were older, she worked outside the home as a clerk at Thompson Food Center as well as managed the store in later years. When the store was sold, Barb used her skills as a baker and was employed by Waldorf College. She retired in 1994. Barb was active in her church and community. She loved reading and served on the Thompson Public Library Board. She also enjoyed her flower gardens, baking, quilting and especially, spending time with her family. She resided at Hidden Creek Assisted Living in Albert Lea, MN the last two years of her life.