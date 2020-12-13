Barbara Nieman
September 2, 1940-December 7, 2020
Barb was born September 2, 1940 in Albert Lea, MN. She passed away December 7, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
For many years she was a care giver for elderly ladies in their home, cooking, cleaning and running errands for them. Earlier she enjoyed painting houses and being custodian at the elementary school in Northwood.
Barb had a tender heart for animals, never leaving a stray cat to fend for itself, even adopting one for 18 years.
Her greatest joy was caring for her family. She was a good cook and loved baking goodies for her kids, as well as giving encouraging words throughout the years.
She leaves behind her children, Rick and Randy Albertson and Julie Hove, special nephews, Matt and Andy Holt and their families as well as other relatives and many friends.
Condolences may be sent to Julie at 354 Willowbrook Dr, Mason City, IA 50401
