Barbara Mae Johnson

June 30, 1941-June 19, 2021

MASON CITY-Barbara Mae Johnson passed from this life to her heavenly home on June 19, 2021 at 9:30 pm. She was born June 30, 1941 in Freeport, Illinois to Oliver and Exzelda Johnson.

She attended school at Hershey Country School, Pearl City School, Currier Country School and graduated from Freeport High School in 1959. She went on to graduate from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, Minnesota. She then attended and graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in elementary education. In 1984 she earned her Master's degree from Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida.

At the age of nine, Barb accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior after listening to a radio broadcast of Billy Graham. She was very dedicated to her career as a teacher. Teaching 5th grade over 35 years at United Baptist Church School in San Jose, California and North Valley Baptist Church School in Santa Clara, California.

Survived by her sister, Virginia (Richard) Pruessner, Mason City, Iowa; brother in law, Grant MacKenzie, Boise, Idaho.