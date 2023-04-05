Barbara Lynn Nuehring, 71, of Kasson, MN (formerly of Mason City, Iowa), died Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 301 Eighth Ave NW, Kasson, MN with Pastor John Weisenburger officiating. Visitation at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00 AM, luncheon to follow. All are welcome.