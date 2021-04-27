Barbara Lee Berner, 88, of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021 at home. She was born on January 27, 1933 in Mason City, Iowa; a daughter of the late Kenneth and Vera (Dunbar) Chehock. Barbara was united in marriage on January 17, 1969 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Richard Berner.

She attended public school in Iowa. Barbara held numerous jobs in the Mason City area, primarily as a secretary or office manager. After retirement she followed her passion for quilting and opened a quilt shop where she also provided lessons. Barbara enjoyed the camaraderie of playing games and was in a card club for many years. She was known to be no nonsense and strong willed, but was also thoughtful and put the needs of others before her own. Her family will greatly miss her.