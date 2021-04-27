Barbara Lee Berner
January 27, 1933-April 23, 2021
Barbara Lee Berner, 88, of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021 at home. She was born on January 27, 1933 in Mason City, Iowa; a daughter of the late Kenneth and Vera (Dunbar) Chehock. Barbara was united in marriage on January 17, 1969 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Richard Berner.
She attended public school in Iowa. Barbara held numerous jobs in the Mason City area, primarily as a secretary or office manager. After retirement she followed her passion for quilting and opened a quilt shop where she also provided lessons. Barbara enjoyed the camaraderie of playing games and was in a card club for many years. She was known to be no nonsense and strong willed, but was also thoughtful and put the needs of others before her own. Her family will greatly miss her.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Derek Wolcott (Lori), Dana Wolcott (Julie), Dale Wolcott (Cathy) and John Berner (Crystal); step-daughters, Jean Berner and Tish Arnold (Lance); siblings, Jean Barland and Clyde Chehock; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Richard Berner and sister, Frances M. Nielsen.
A memorial service will be held in Mason City, Iowa at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Central Missouri Hospice, 1001 Southwest Blvd #A, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.
