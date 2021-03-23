Barbara Kay Nolte Gatto

July 24, 1955 - February 1, 2021

Barbara Kay Nolte Gatto died at Morristown Memorial Hospital in Morristown, NJ on February 1, 2021. A service will be held at a later date in Leland, IA. Barbara was born July 24, 1955 in Forest City, IA to Marlin and Jane (Haukoos) Nolte. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Leland. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1973. She was a dental assistant at Wilson and Soderling for a few years. She moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked for Midwest Challenge and that caused her to move to Florida to do ministry work at Safe House. She was employed at Adams Mark Caribbean Gulf Resort in Clearwater, FL. In the 1980's she moved to New Jersey where she worked in sales at EF Hutton, Pitney Bowes and Tab.

Barb was a member of Cornerstone Church in Morristown and was active working with the youth in earlier years. Her health problems started with Lyme Disease 20+ years ago with many other diseases being added through the years. She spent her disabled years praying, studying the Bible, listening to sermons of her favorite pastors and keeping up with Joey's activities. She had a kind and generous heart and was one of God's prayer warriors. Barb was the life of the party and everyone loved her.