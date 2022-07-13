Barbara Johnson-McClinton

January 5, 1949-July 4, 2022

Barbara Johnson-McClinton, 73, loved the Lord with all of her heart, as she passed peacefully from this life the morning of July 4th after a gradual decline in health. A homegoing celebration will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at New Beginning Apostolic Temple, 1121 N. Hampshire Ave, Mason City.

Barbara was born in Jackson, MS, but has been a native of Mason City since 1955. After raising her two sons and two daughters, Barbara was blessed to care for two of her grandbabies-J and Jon.

Barbara's spirit will continue to be cherished by her children (and spouses): Donald Jones Jr., Cory Jones, Lukreisha (Mike) Arnold, Samantha (Tim) Trainer with eight grandchildren, along with her brothers, Reed (Barbara) Brown Sr., Robert Brown Jr.; sisters, Eula Dampeer, Ortis Johnson, Dorothy Brown, Claudia (Gabriel) Salaman, nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of extended family.

Barbara's sunset is preceded by her mama, Vernell and the ol' man, Robert Brown Sr., brother, George Johnson, and grandson, Valentin Trainer.