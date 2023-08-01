Barbara Jean Krieger

SHAWNEE - Barbara Jean Krieger, 92, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Shawnee, Kansas. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at St John's Episcopal Church, 120 First St., Mason City, IA.

Barbara Jean Krieger was born in Lincoln NE on February 7, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Krieger who passed in 2017. She is survived by her children Mark Krieger (wife Terri) and Michel McCone (husband John), her grandchildren Katherine Krieger, Grant Krieger (wife Alicia), Jackson McCone, and Zachary McCone, and great grandchildren Molly and Liam Krieger.

Barb and Jerry met in high school at Lincoln Northeast in Lincoln Nebraska and were married at age 18 in 1950. They lived in Mason City IA from 1959 until Jerry's death. She worked as a saleswoman for Younkers for more than 30 years and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. She was every husband's best friend looking for an outfit for their wife in the woman's section and developed a town full of customers and friends. She was active in St John's Episcopal church for the last 50 years, singing in the choir and Altar Guild. She had large groups of friends in Mason City including her longtime card club, and her high school friends (the yaya sisterhood) that met in groups of 10 or more every two of three years all over the United States.

She was a great mother and pack leader to the neighbor kids. She loved being a grandmother and each of her grandchildren were stars in her eyes. There was nothing more important than family to her. One of the highlights for her every year was having her grandkids visit for “camp” at her house during the summer. Boardgames and putt-putt golf and making s'mores on the back deck are stand out memories. Mom cherished her time with her grandkids. Barb and Jerry made a great life for themselves growing up out of the Depression, and raised a family that she was proud of and loved.

