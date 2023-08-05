Barbara Jean Figgins-Sato
MASON CITY - Barbara was born, raised and died in Mason City. She lived in Seattle and Maple Grove, Minnesota. She is survived by her mother; Dorothy Bailey, sister; Susan Park, daughter; Christina Goebel, grandson; Samuel Goebel, husband of almost 50 years; Norman Sato and many other relations.
The final inurnment of Barb's ashes will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph's Cemetery, Saturday, Aug 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM followed by a small remembrance gathering at her nearby home 410 21st. Street SE.