Barbara Jean (Figgins) Sato

November 14, 1951-December 24, 2022

MASON CITY-Barbara Jean (Figgins) Sato, age 71, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away December 24, 2022 in her home. She was predeceased by her father, Donavan Bailey, and sister, Nancy Pearson. She is survived by her husband, Norman Sato; daughter, Christina (Jeffrey) Goebel; grandson, Samuel Goebel; mother, Dorothy (Hedrick) Bailey; sister, Sue (Rod) Park; and brother-in-law, Frank Pearson.

Barbara was born on November 14, 1951 in Mason City, Iowa. After graduating from Mason City High School in 1970, Barbara moved to Seattle where she met and married her husband of 49 years. In 1976, they moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where Barbara worked as a secretary for various businesses and hospitals. She also spent many years working and volunteering for local elementary and high schools. Barbara earned the Volunteer of the Year for the school district in 2012. She loved helping teachers and getting to know children. She also enjoyed sewing, country music, baking cookies, and reading.

Barbara and Norman moved to Mason City, Iowa, in the Spring of 2022 to be closer to family. She loved the ocean and Christmas. She was strong, she was brave, and she was loved. Barbara will be missed deeply by her friends and family.

As per Barbara's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

