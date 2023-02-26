Barbara Jean Ames

May 20, 1933-February 24, 2023

Barbara Jean Ames, 89, died peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held 3:00pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA with Chaplain Art Zewert officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 prior to the Funeral Service at the funeral home.

Barbara was born on May 20, 1933, the daughter of Guy and Melvina (Ford) Scoville of Mason City, IA. She attended Mason City High School. Barbara worked at Mode O'Day in Mason City for over 22 years until her retirement. Barbara and Jerald moved to Ankeny where she was able to work for Bob Allen Sportswear for an additional 18 years. Barbara lived a full life dedicated to her faith and family.

The best way for Barbara to spend time with her family was by camping, playing cards or completing puzzles together. Her favorite game to win was Rummikub, despite not always remembering the rules of the game she often was able to successfully beat her opponents. Barbara was also a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Mason City.

Those left to cherish memories of Barbara are her husband, Jerald Ames; children, Lyle Kline, Rick (Terry) Kline, Dennis Kline, Darin Ames, Monte (Tamie) Ames; grandsons, Troy, Travis, Jason, Kristopher, Brandon, Conner, and Kaidin; granddaughters, Laurie, Brandy, Kim, Alissha, Katie, and Mikayla; eight great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; and a brother, Bob Scoville.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, step father, Jim Moklested, sister, Doris Weitzel, brothers, Delbert, Darwin, Joseph; great granddaughter, Cassandra.

