Barbara Jane Montang

May 1, 1940-August 5, 2022

Barbara Jane Montang born May 1, 1940.

Barb passed away August 5th at Concord Care Center in Garner, IA.

As with her wishes she will be cremated and Service will be held August 13th at 10:30 am at Holy Family Church in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held Preston MN on August 14th.

A celebration of life will be held Friday August 12th from 5-7pm at Highland Golf Course in Mason City.