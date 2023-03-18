Barbara J. Nelson
October 14, 1947-March 20, 2023
Mason City: Barbara J. Nelson, 75, of Mason City passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, March 20, 2023 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA, with Pastor Art Zewert officiating. Visitation will begin from 12:30 until service time. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Barb was born October 14,1947 to Mervin and Berniece Nelson. She graduated high school in 1965 from Crestwood High in Cresco, Iowa. Received her B.S. from Upper Iowa in 1972 and her Master's Degree from Drake in 1982. She taught school for ten years and in 1983 started working for Federal Service in Parks and recreation. She loved to travel and play golf as long as she could. While in Federal Service she worked in Korea, Germany, Turkey and numerous positions in the states. During these times she got to travel to many other countries, which was a great joy to her. She also made numerous friends along the way whom she still kept in contact with when able.
She is survived by her sisters, Judy Blanchette, Mason City, Ila Owens, Waterloo, Kathy (Larry) Danner, Wexford, PA, Becky (Steve) Lane, Creston; brothers Loren Nelson, Northwood and Merlyn Nelson, Mason City; numerous nieces and nephews. Also, many cousins who have been close to each other over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Chuck Ring.
