Barb was born October 14,1947 to Mervin and Berniece Nelson. She graduated high school in 1965 from Crestwood High in Cresco, Iowa. Received her B.S. from Upper Iowa in 1972 and her Master's Degree from Drake in 1982. She taught school for ten years and in 1983 started working for Federal Service in Parks and recreation. She loved to travel and play golf as long as she could. While in Federal Service she worked in Korea, Germany, Turkey and numerous positions in the states. During these times she got to travel to many other countries, which was a great joy to her. She also made numerous friends along the way whom she still kept in contact with when able.