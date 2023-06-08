Barbara J. Kline

October 7, 1941-June 5, 2023

MASON CITY-Barbara J. Kline (née Smith), of Mason City, passed away on June 5, 2023 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Jake Dunne, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Barbara's family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of her service at the church on Monday.

Barbara was born on October 7, 1941, in Iowa City, and attended St. Joseph Catholic High School. She worked for many years at the Days Inn. Barbara was an avid family person, and her close relationship with her mother and sisters was a staple of her life. She was a beloved mother to Kathy, and a grandmother to three granddaughters. Barbara was also a proud member of the Eagles Lodge.

She loved playing Bingo with her friends, solving puzzles, listening to music and watching scary movies. Barbara loved cats and especially loved her orange tabby cat, Bebe.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Kathy Foster; grandchildren, Leah Copic, Latrica Foster, and Katherine Olsen; great grandchildren, Michael, Jayme, TeyVion, La'Riyah, and DeVonte; brother, Patrick Smith; nephew, Mark Martin; great nephew Marcus Martin; as well as many beloved friends and extended family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; sisters, Mary Martin and Patricia Smith, and brother, Austin James Smith.

