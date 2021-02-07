Barbara J. Kellogg

July 18, 1950 - February 4, 2021

Mason City - Barbara J. Kellogg, 70, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her Mason City home on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at that time. Memorials may be directed to the family at the address of 418 21st ST SE Mason City IA 50401.

Barbara was born on July 18, 1950, the daughter of Robert Dunn and Marjorie (Bartlett) Dunn of Mason City, IA. She attended and graduated from Mason City High School in 1968. Barb continued her education at NIACC, and then attended UNI where she earned her Master's in English.

Barb was loved dearly by her family & friends and will be remembered forever by those who knew her best as a gracious and giving person who had an unbelievable smile. She was a larger than life family member who was generous with her love, time, and personality. She will be greatly missed by all.