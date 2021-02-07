Barbara J. Kellogg
July 18, 1950 - February 4, 2021
Mason City - Barbara J. Kellogg, 70, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her Mason City home on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at that time. Memorials may be directed to the family at the address of 418 21st ST SE Mason City IA 50401.
Barbara was born on July 18, 1950, the daughter of Robert Dunn and Marjorie (Bartlett) Dunn of Mason City, IA. She attended and graduated from Mason City High School in 1968. Barb continued her education at NIACC, and then attended UNI where she earned her Master's in English.
Barb was loved dearly by her family & friends and will be remembered forever by those who knew her best as a gracious and giving person who had an unbelievable smile. She was a larger than life family member who was generous with her love, time, and personality. She will be greatly missed by all.
Those left to cherish memories of Barbara are as follows: Barb's Son Benjamin Kellogg along with his daughter Alexis Kenny her adoptive parents Laura & Brendan Kenny and adopted sister Rebecca Kenny; Barb's Daughter Jennifer Kellogg & husband Colin Day along with their daughter Isabelle Day; ex-husband, Jim Kellogg & wife Donna Adams-Kellogg along with Barb's Goddaughter Liz Hill & husband Jesse Hill and their son Winston Hill; sister-in-law Pattie (Rubalcava) Dunn; brothers, Roger Dunn & wife Nancy DiMarco Dunn, William Dunn & wife Molly Dunn; brother-in-law, Bob Kellogg & wife Paula Weitmon Kellogg; sister-in-laws, Deborah (Raab) Spruill & husband Jim Spruill, and Sherri (Raab) Jefferys; brother-in-law, Jerry Raab & wife Lori Raab; nephews, Jonathan Kellogg, Christopher Dunn, Eric Dunn, Michael Dunn, Tony Dunn, Nate Dunn, Jeffery Dunn; nieces, Amy (Dunn) Deines, Kimberly Kellogg Orr, Julie (Dunn) Broadhurst, Jessica (Spruill) Hurlburt, Angela Noel Spruill; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marjorie (Bartlett) Dunn; brother, Jon Dunn; cousin, Larry Dunn; and her brother-in-law Bruce Jefferys.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at North Iowa Hospice, the ALS Foundation as well as the many friends and family that have provided care along with support during this difficult time.
To view the whole obituary visit ColonialChapels.com
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City 641-423-2372
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.