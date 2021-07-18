Barbara J. Dwyer

April 2, 1932-April 19, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Barbara J. Dwyer, 89, of Clear Lake, was on in-home hospice when she entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 19, 2021, surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dean Hess officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Barbara Jean Sams was born on April 2, 1932 to Harold Leland and Esther Lavina (Harris) Sams in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended Sioux City Schools, where she was Valedictorian of her graduating class, after having survived and spending a year in bed with rheumatic fever.

Following high school, Barb attended Morningside College and St. Luke's College of Nursing. This is where she would meet the love of her life, Jerry Dwyer, and marry him six months later. They met at a dance for nursing students and military men and it was love at first sight. They spent 64 years together until his death in January 2016.