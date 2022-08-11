Barbara (Fairbairn) Montang

May 1, 1940- August 5, 2022

MASON CITY-Barbara (Fairbairn) Montang, 82, of Mason City, Iowa joined her Heavenly Father & Family, early the morning of August 5, 2022.

Barbara, the first-born child to Eldora and Ralph Fairbairn of Preston, Mn. arrived at Dr. Johnson's Hospital on May 1, 1940, in Lanesboro, Mn. She attended Preston Elementary & High Schools. During her educational years Barbara participated in the school's band, choir and thespian activities, graduating with the Class of 1958. Barbara furthered her education at Mankato State University (graduating in 1962) with a degree in Consumer & Family Sciences. Her degree brought her the opportunities to teach in Jackson, Mn, Rochester, Mn and to substitute teach in the Mason City School system. While visiting family members in Preston, Barb met the love of her life Dale Montang, an engineer for the Milwaukee Railroad, who was stationed in her hometown. Needless to say, the feelings were mutual and the couple were married at St. Columban's Catholic Church in Preston on July 3, 1965. The Montang's moved to Mason City, Iowa, shortly after their wedding, as Dale received an employment transfer.

While Dale had to travel during the week, on lengthy train runs,

Barbara kept the home fires burning. She kept track of & attended the school events of their three children, Michele, Mark & John. She was one of the most organized women in NE Iowa. However, she also found time to volunteer and participate in events for St. Joseph's Catholic Church, a Ladies Football Club, a Bridge Club and volunteered for various community organizations.

It is with great sadness that Barbara's family bids her farewell, but we know that she will be, forever, in our hearts.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Dale, their children & grandchildren: Michele Montang & children Claire and Cole (Florida), Mark & Kathy Montang & children: Charlie, Ella, Molly & J.T. (MN) John & Lynn Montang & children; Max and Madelyn (Oregon). Barb is also survived by her brother & sister-in-law Douglas and Peggy Fairbairn (Ohio); her sister-in-law Carole Fairbairn and sister, Fran Fairbairn-Sauer (MN); her sister-in-law Judy Carr; brothers-in-law Tom and Mike Montang. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James D. Fairbairn and her brother-in-law, Dr. R.L.Sauer.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 12th from 5-7pm at Highland Golf course in Mason City. Funeral will be August 13th at 10:30 am at Holy Family Church.