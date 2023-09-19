Barbara E. Howieson

Jan. 24, 1935 - Sept. 9, 2023

FOREST CITY - Barbara E. Howieson, age 88 of Forest City, died on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the United Methodist Church, 305 S. Clark St. in Forest City, with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation for Barb will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion, IA on Sunday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Barbara's service will be livestreamed on the Schott Funeral Home website. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Barbara's page, go to her "Tribute Wall" and you will find the link to the service.

Barbara Ellen (Moats) Feller Howieson was born on January 24, 1935 in Hamilton County, IA to parents Benjamin and Edna (Caquelin) Moats. She attended and graduated from Webster City High School in 1953.

Barb began working at Hahne Printing in Webster City while she was in high school. She was asked to continue working at the printing company after high school to print the Aberdeen Angus Catalog.

After high school, Barb met her future husband, Bob Feller, while on a blind date. The two later married in 1955 and later had their two children, Cindy and Lynne. During this time, Barb worked at the General Mills office in Belmond and also helped raise turkeys at the couple's farm near Clarion, IA.

After Bob's death in 1961, Barb began working at Mueller Studios taking school pictures. She was later asked to join the Clarion Clinic, where she worked for 10 years.

It was at the clinic where she met her second husband Lynn Howieson, after he dropped a jackhammer on his toe. The two later wed in May of 1964. The couple had two more children in the coming years, Shelby and Kent.

The couple moved to Forest City in 1972. After moving, Barb kept busy with a variety of jobs until she eventually joined the staff at the Forest City Clinic as a receptionist. She retired from the clinic after 22 years of service.

Over the years, Barb belonged to several organizations such as the TRT club in Clarion, the Lioness, and Red Hat Clubs in Forest City. She was a leader for the Campfire Girls, 4H, and Girl Scouts. She was also a Sunday school and summer Bible school teacher for many years. The Forest City Fire Department was a big part of the family's life. Barb worked and participated in many of the department's functions over the years. Barb also loved to cook and bake – she made the best brownies and chocolate chip cookies ever. She also enjoyed working on puzzles, working in her flower garden, and spending time with her family.

Barb is survived by her four children and their families, daughters: Cindy Torkelson (Arlo Hoeft), Lynne Feller (Bart Spencer), Shelby (Terry) Tweeten, Kent Howieson (Leah Bender); grandchildren: Janelle (Travis) Harms, Brett Torkelson, Adam (Jen) Torkelson, Tyler (Leah) Tweeten, Shaden Tweeten, Kyra Howieson, James Eichhorn, Paige Howieson, and Grace Eichhorn; great-grandchildren: Brittany and Andrew Youngers, and Emma and Matthew Harms.

Barb is also survived by a sister-in-law, Barbara Moats and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Edna Moats; Bob Feller; Lynn Howieson; her brothers, Eldon (Donna) and Leland Moats.

