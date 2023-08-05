CEDAR RAPIDS - Barbara "Bobbie" Lou Wihlm passed away at her home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on July 30, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob”. Bobbie was born on January 20, 1938, in Dougherty, Iowa. She was the daughter of Harold Knoll and Gladys (Dougherty Knoll) Cubbage. Bobbie grew up on a farm helping with gardening, sewing her clothes, and raising chickens, cattle, hogs and geese. After graduation from high school in Dougherty, she married her husband, Bob. At that time, he was serving in the Marines, and they moved to California. After his discharge, both Bob and Bobbie attended barber school and school of cosmetology. Together they owned their own successful barber and beauty business in Cedar Rapids until their retirement. Bobbie loved traveling with her husband around the United States during their younger years. She was an Elvis Presley fan and attended many concerts as well as dancing at the Clear Lake Iowa Ballroom in her younger years. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to garage sales all over the midwest to find that special bargain. She also volunteered for many years with the local election commission in Linn County, Iowa.