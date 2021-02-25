Barbara Beatrice (Wood) Davis

April 17, 1934-January 4, 2021

Barbara Beatrice (Wood) Davis, of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho left her earthly home on January 4, 2021.

Barbara was born in Clear Lake, Iowa on April 17, 1934.

While calling Coeur d' Alene home for the last 23 years, Barb as she was know to most, forever held Clear Lake in her heart often reminiscing about her childhood times on the farm, being a Clear Lake High School cheerleader, remembering the lifelong friendships that began there, and especially when sharing stories of her loving family.

Barb is survived by: her children, Jeffrey (Debra) Davis, Kimberley Quintana and Michele (Derrick) Vargas; her grandchildren Brennan and Ryan Davis, Adam, Amanda, Andrew and Aaron Roberts, Ashley, Derrick II, Jordan and Alyssa Vargas; her great grandchildren Megan Roberts, Olivia Ames, Evangeline Roberts, and Nolan Mooney; her sister Pauline Rumeliote; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her devoted husband and best of everything for over 50 years Leslie; father Harvey Wood and mother Blanch Wood; brothers Walter Wayne Wood and Dale Wood; and sisters Kathryn Laskowski and Florence Arlene Barber.

The immediate family held a private memorial on January 31, 2021.