Barbara “Barb” Miller
January 5, 1939 - January 18, 2020
Barbara “Barb” Miller, 81, of Charles City, returned to her Heavenly home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. God wanted her now and set her free.
A funeral service for Barb Miller will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City with Pastor Steve Hansen officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.
Visitation will be one hour before the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Barbara “Barb” Jean Miller was born to the late Clifford and Gwendolyn (Behnke) Miller in Charles City, Iowa on January 5, 1939. She attended Charles City Schools. Barb resided in Mason City and Charles City until the time of her passing.
Barb never had children of her own, but the Lord blessed her with abundant opportunities to work with children in her work at Charlie Brown Preschool and the Foster Grandparent Program since 1999.
Barb loved to work outdoors and do various crafts. She loved going to garage sales and hoped there are garage sales in Heaven! Determination, fierce independence, work ethic and a good sense of humor blessed those around her and sustained her throughout her life. She loved to laugh!
Barb loved Jesus and was a member of Trinity United Methodist. She took God's hand when she heard Him call and followed the path God laid before her.
Barbara is survived by her sister-in-law, Georgena Miller of Charles City; two nieces: Shawn (Dan) Dana of Sioux City, Iowa and Stephanie (Audie) Bremer of Columbus, Ohio; two great-nieces: Atalia (Kevin) Krueger and Natasha (Alex) Beller of Tacoma, Washington; one great-nephew, Brandon Bremer of Columbus, Ohio; and she was also blessed with two great-great-nieces: Cora Beller and Evangeline Krueger.
Those greeting her in Heaven are her parents, Clifford and Gwen Miller; and her brother, Max Miller.
She will be sadly missed by her family, relatives and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Foster Grandparent Program of Charles City, PAWS, TLC (The Learning Center of Charles City) or Brother's Keeper at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City.
Lift your hearts with us and share the gift that Barb has been set free in Christ!
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
