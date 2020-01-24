Barbara “Barb” Miller

January 5, 1939 - January 18, 2020

Barbara “Barb” Miller, 81, of Charles City, returned to her Heavenly home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. God wanted her now and set her free.

A funeral service for Barb Miller will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City with Pastor Steve Hansen officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be one hour before the funeral service at the church on Saturday.

Barbara “Barb” Jean Miller was born to the late Clifford and Gwendolyn (Behnke) Miller in Charles City, Iowa on January 5, 1939. She attended Charles City Schools. Barb resided in Mason City and Charles City until the time of her passing.

Barb never had children of her own, but the Lord blessed her with abundant opportunities to work with children in her work at Charlie Brown Preschool and the Foster Grandparent Program since 1999.

