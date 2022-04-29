Barbara Ann Rosel

July 10, 1937-April 27, 2022

On April 27, 2022, Barbara Ann Rosel passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the age of 84. Barbara was born to Ervin and Esther Groth on July 10, 1937, in Otranto, Iowa. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1955. She married Richard Rosel on November 30, 1957. Together they had 3 children: Terry, Jeffery and Cheryl.

She enjoyed spending several winters each year in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. Barbara also enjoyed card making as well as needle craft arts such as quilting and hardanger.

Barbara is survived by her husband Richard, her children Terry (Tori), Jeffery (Leanna), Cheryl and sister Marlyn. 8 Grandchildren: Bryce (Michelle), Ashley, Alec, Jeremy (Amanda), Jarod (Nicole), Megan (Ryan), Kaitlin (Samuel) and Taylor as well as 9 Great-Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Ervin, mother Esther and 2 brothers David and John.

A visitation will be held at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar on Friday April 29, 2022, from 5-7 PM. Service will be at Messiah Lutheran Church, Mason City on April 30, 2022, at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour before. Flowers can be sent to Schroeder and Sites. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be sent to Hospice of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

