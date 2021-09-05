Barbara Ann Medlin
August 8, 1946-September 3, 2021
MASON CITY-Barbara Ann Medlin, 75, of Mason City, peacefully passed to her heavenly eternal home on Friday, September 3, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Visitation will be held 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.
Everyone is welcome to attend the Graveside service at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA. Those wishing to attend may meet at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel at 10:30am to process to the cemetery together. A gathering following the service will be held at the All Vets Center, 1603 S Monroe, Mason City, IA.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be making memorial contributions to Hospice of North Iowa, the All Vets Center, and Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, MN.
Barbara was born on August 8, 1946, to Lawrence and Ruth (Albrecht) Hollatz. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School's Class of 1964. On October 16, 1964 Barbara married the love of her life, James L. Medlin in St. Ansgar, Iowa, the couple began their life in Mason City.
In 1976, Barbara began working for the Mason City School District as a part time dish washer. It didn't take long for her to work her way up to head baker with Kathy Borchardt. The two often made the awesome cinnamon rolls that went with chilli or tacos on Wednesdays, as well as the chocolate brownies and cookies. Barbara retired in 2012 and began to do more of the things she loved to do on her time off.
Playing 500, reading, listening to the classic country music and watching Western's with her husband Jim are just a few examples of what Barbara enjoyed outside of baking and cleaning. Most people don't enjoy cleaning their home, but it was a way for Barbara to relax while pestering her kids. Family was what brought Barbara the most joy in the world, she was there for them unconditionally.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, James Medlin of Mason City; children, Mary Witte and Robert Witte, Connie (Mike) Cervantes, and Jamey Medlin all of Mason City; grandchildren, Jenna, Haley, Rachel (Johan Oosthuizen), Marcos, Amber, and Thomas; sisters, Beverly (Jerry) Beaver, and Jane Dalluge; along with many nieces, nephews and great friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Ruth Hollatz; grandparents, Irvin and Lillian Albrecht; brother-in-law, Steve Dalluge, Robert Medlin, George Medlin and Wayne Wentworth; sister-in-law, Donna Wentworth.
Barabra's family truly appreciates and are thankful for our local EMS, the wonderful physicians, and their knowledge, the palliative care team, and MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa for all their kindness during this difficult time.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
