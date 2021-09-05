Barbara Ann Medlin

August 8, 1946-September 3, 2021

MASON CITY-Barbara Ann Medlin, 75, of Mason City, peacefully passed to her heavenly eternal home on Friday, September 3, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Visitation will be held 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Graveside service at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA. Those wishing to attend may meet at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel at 10:30am to process to the cemetery together. A gathering following the service will be held at the All Vets Center, 1603 S Monroe, Mason City, IA.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be making memorial contributions to Hospice of North Iowa, the All Vets Center, and Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, MN.

Barbara was born on August 8, 1946, to Lawrence and Ruth (Albrecht) Hollatz. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School's Class of 1964. On October 16, 1964 Barbara married the love of her life, James L. Medlin in St. Ansgar, Iowa, the couple began their life in Mason City.