Barbara A. Opheim

Barbara A. (Fisher) Opheim

August 6, 1935-October 30, 2020

Barbara Ann (Fisher) Opheim was born August 6, 1935, near Rolfe, Iowa, and died October 30, 2020, in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Barb was born on the family farm, which her grandfather acquired in 1886. Growing up, she loved the smell of lilacs and the baby animals but was scared of the chickens, who were aggressive when she gathered eggs. She loved beans, potatoes and peas from the garden, but couldn't have been a farmer, she said, because it was lonely out in the country.

She went to Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) after graduating from Des Moines Township School in 1953. She caught the eye of fellow UNI student Wayne Opheim, from nearby Bode, who took her to a movie in Algona for their first date. She and Wayne married in 1955. She spent her early married years raising children, first in Thornton, where Wayne taught school and coached, and then in Mankato when he joined the faculty of Mankato State University. Barb went back to college in Mankato to get her Bachelor's degree, quite an accomplishment for a mother with young children in the 1960s.