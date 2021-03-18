Barbara A. O’Brien

Barb would prove to be a familiar face at Mercy Hospital and Regency Clinic in Mason City, where she worked from 1967 through her retirement in 2012.

The best of times for Barb were spent with her family; she adored time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Countless memories were made at the family cabin on the lake where days were spent fishing, boating, and enjoying family time together. Barb also enjoyed reading, vacations, coffee with friends, and watching the Price Is Right.

Barb will be remembered for her compassion and acceptance to all; she was the family matriarch and always had a listening ear to those in need.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Patrick O'Brien, Mason City; children, Kris (Jim) Brayton, Le Center, MN, Andy (Jodee) O'Brien, Georgetown, TX, Kathleen (Charles) Green, Clear Lake, IA, and Sarah O'Brien, Mankato, MN; beloved grandchildren, Tanner (Kari), Conner, Gabi (Dan), Bailey (Austin), David, Theodore, Christian, Jaden, Amiya, Julien, Maura, and Rayna; great grandchildren, Brayden and Ellinor; her sister, Mary Duff (David); brother in law, Joseph Barragy; and nephews as well as extended family and many friends.