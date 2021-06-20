 Skip to main content
Barbara A. (Fisher) Opheim
Barbara A. (Fisher) Opheim

Barbara A. (Fisher) Opheim

Barbara A. (Fisher) Opheim

August 6, 1935-October 30, 2020

Family and friends of Barb Opheim will celebrate her life Saturday, June 26, 10:30 am at First Presbyterian Church in Mason City. Lunch will follow. All are welcomed.

