Audrey M. Hanna

September 13, 1926-September 10, 2021

MASON CITY-Audrey M. Hanna, 94, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 232 Way Ave, Woden, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Audrey Mae Hanna was born on September 13, 1926, on a farm near Rake, Iowa to parents Justin and Anna (Olson) Jarshaw. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a life member of Grant Lutheran Church near Woden, Iowa. She was a member of the Forest City graduating class of 1945. On February 14, 1948, she was united in marriage to Alroy Hanna in Forest City.