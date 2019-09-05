Audrey J. Johnson
October 17, 1930 - September 3, 2019
GARNER – Audrey J. Johnson, 88, of Garner passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.
Audrey Jean Johnson, the daughter of Clyde and Helen (Westwick) Hanawalt, was born October 17, 1930 in Des Moines. She grew up in Mason City graduating with the class of 1948. Audrey attended NIACC for a year and while working at Piggly Wiggly she met Harlan Johnson who worked there also. They were married on September 4, 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mason City. Harlan and Audrey made their home in Iowa Falls for a brief time before moving to Garner where they raised their four children and spent nearly 70 years of their married life. They lived near the Garner golf course for 37 years. After Harlan sold his grocery business in Garner, Audrey turned the building into a consignment store which she enjoyed operating for three years. She also delivered Winnebago motor homes with Harlan for seven years. She loved to travel, golf and play cards. Her favorite vacation was to Hawaii. Audrey and Harlan spent 30 years wintering in Florida. We will miss her warm smile and laughter.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she taught vacation bible school and belonged to LWML. Audrey was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 50 years, Homemaker's Club and was in several bridge groups in Garner.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, Harlan; daughters, Janet Johnson of Clear Lake and Nancy Stump of Lee's Summit, MO; son, Scott (Susan) Johnson of Thornton, CO; grandchildren, Jennifer Pierce, Erin Wright, Leah Bush, Lindsay Vialle and Ben Johnson; and great grandchildren, Gage, Chase, Isaac, Madisyn, David, Nya, Jude, Clarice, Malaki, Jack, Harper and Charles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Johnson; sister, Lila Hanawalt; and son-in-law, Tom Stump. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841
